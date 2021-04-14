Duke center transfers to join Lady Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Women’s Basketball program added a new name to its roster Wednesday, announcing the signing of Duke transfer Jennifer Ezeh.

Ezeh did not play for the Blue Devils due to injury and the team opting out of the 2020-21 season back in December.

She sat out all action both years with torn ACL’s.

Originally from Nibo, Anambra State, Nigeria, the 6’3″ Center played for New Hope Academy in Maryland for her high school action where she averaged 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in her senior season.

“I’m so excited about Jennifer,” said MSU Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton in a release. “She is a strong, athletic 6-foot-3 center with good hands and feet who can run, rebound and finish inside! Jennifer is a very selfless, high-character student-athlete who is pursuing a career in nursing,” added Coach Mox. “She was highly recruited out of high school and unfortunately had a rough start at Duke with her knee injuries. But there is no doubt in my mind that she will persevere and flourish under our tutelage. Blessed to have her in our Lady Bear Family.”