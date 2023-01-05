Chris Foster’s Panthers were looking for their second straight win, and first conference win of the season against Mckendree.

Drury’s Logan Applegate was dialed in. He knocks down this catch and shoot three, it’s 15-12 Bearcats.

Then off the inbounds, Applegate again and the foul, a four point play, the Panthers were down by just one.

But Mckendree answers. Going inside to Carson Parker with the contested layup off the glass, it’s 19-16 Bearcats.

Then Mckendree going to Milos Vi-Centic for the three, 22-16 Bearcats.

Mckendree owned a ten point lead at the half, but the Panters were able to overcome the double digit deficit and win, 75-73.