Cobras ride winning streak into penultimate week

OZARK, Mo. — The Springfield Cobras of the Show Me League are peaking at the right time.

Opening the penultimate full week of baseball, the Cobras are a scorching 5-0-1 in their past 6 games.

That extended with a 6-2 win against the Nationals Red on Sunday. Red jumped out early, courtesy of multiple pitches reaching the backstop. Missouri State’s Blake Mozley took advantage on the first as he scored all the way from second base.

Red would get another like it to go up 2-nothing.

Then the Cobras hunkered down. Cameron T had an RBI single to right field, which scored MSU commit Beau Stuckey to make it 2-1.

The Cobras would add five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, and push the game out of reach.

The Cobras improve to 11-8-1 on the season, just two wins back of the Route 66 Stars and the Nationals Blue.

Nationals Red drop to 10-10-2.

Both teams are back on the diamond on Tuesday.