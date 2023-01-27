SPRINGFIELD–As for the game, the 10th ranked Chiefs in Class Six hosting the 10th ranked team in Class Five, Jefferson City.

Midway through the first, Chiefs imitating the movie “Hoosiers” with their ball movement. Harrison Doenning’s basket gives them an 8-2 advantage.

With two minutes to go in the period, Trae Oetting attacks the basket to increase Kickapoo’s lead up to 11.

And right before the quarter ends, Jackson Shorter gets the tough bucket before the buzzer as the Chiefs win this game 55-51.