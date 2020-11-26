Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland helps give out free turkeys this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, Bashaud Breeland is using time away from the field to give back to people in the community.

Through his foundation, The Bashaud Breeland Foundation, the Chiefs player partnered with local church, 24-Hour Faith Training Center and other volunteers to pass out free turkeys this Thanksgiving.

The turkeys were given away on 39th and Brooklyn Avenue on a first come, first serve basis.

Breeland said he hopes this small effort will bless someone in need.

“Coming from a small town, a lot of people didn’t have it and where I come from a place of poverty, I just wanted to be a joy, and a blessing to someone life. Lend out a hand as well as people who help me put this event together. That’s what we wanted to come out and do,” Breeland said.

Since joining the NFL, Breeland has hosted turkey giveaways yearly, this year scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Pastor Timothy Hayes, with 24-Hour Faith Training Center says the event was coordinated in less than a week.

“We [weren’t] going to do nothing, but when we get a call from Breeland’s camp saying I want to give back, I want to get involved, we had to put something together,” Hayes said. “Nothing is better than giving back. My momma taught me at an early age. I’m thankful to give, I’m thankful for life, and if all I can do is give back a little bit, I will continue to do that.”

Ten families were gifted with free turkeys in a drive-by style giveaway.