Central Arkansas comeback bites Missouri State

CONWAY, Ar. — The Missouri State Bears held a two score lead late in the third quarter, but after a three game-minute span it was all gone.

Central Arkansas scored the final 20 points of the game and beats Missouri State 27-20.

After a scoreless first quarter, Jose Pizano kicked a 47-yard field goal, the first points for Missouri State (0-2) this fall.

After MSU held UCA (2-1) to a fourth down, Kevon Latulas blocked a punt and retunred it for a touchdown to make it 10-0.

The only offensive touchdown for MSU came in the second quarter as Keshun Parker barreled his way in from three yards out. Missouri State taking a 17-7 lead at halftime.

UCA scored three touchdowns between the two minute mark of the third quarter and the 14 minute mark in the fourth, to take what would be a winning 27-20 lead.

Jaden Johnson went 25-44 for 249 yards, but did have an interception and a fumble.

Missouri State held UCA to 10 first downs and 177 yards of total offense.

The two teams will meet again on October 17th in Springfield.