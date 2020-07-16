Big Cedar Lodge announced two events part of the PGA TOUR’s schedule

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — PGA TOUR Champions and Big Cedar Lodge have announced two events that will be part of the Tour’s combined 2020-21 schedule.

“This is our seventh year hosting the PGA TOUR Champions, and we are very happy to welcome these incredible players and friends back to Big Cedar Lodge,” said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “We continue to take great pride in this special place and our continued enhancements, including the grand opening of Ozarks National last year and the debut of the full Payne’s Valley course later this year.

“We look forward to providing a challenging, memorable experience to all of the players and are very grateful to our friends at the PGA TOUR for helping us showcase the beauty and wonder of the Ozarks with the world.”

The Charles Schwab Series will feature back-to-back 54-hole tournaments played over a nine-day period in August at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. Both events will feature $3 million purses and will be broadcast on the GOLF Channel.

One Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge will be held August 19-21 at the Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, while the other Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks national will be played August 24-26 at Ozarks National Golf Course.

“We are excited to once again partner with Johnny Morris and the great team at Big Cedar Lodge to bring the excitement of PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Ozarks,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Our players have terrific memories tied to this amazing property, and I know Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National will be tremendous venues for our fans watching around the world on GOLF Channel.”

Both series at Big Cedar Lodge will be operated by PGA TOUR Champions without tournament Pro-Ams and no spectators will be allowed in attendance.