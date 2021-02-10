Bears win third straight, beat Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bears proved the cold never bothered them anyway.

On a frosty night, the Bears overcame a cold-shooting start to beat Southern Illinois 65-53 at JQH Arena.

Keaton Hervey scored a season-high 18 points, also leading the Bears (12-5, 8-5) in the process. Three others scored in double figures as well.

It’s the third straight win for Missouri State and halts a four-game home losing streak.

The teams raced to a 10-10 game early in the first half before stalling a bit. The Bears would go more than six minutes without a point.

The Salukis (9-8, 3-8) would take its first lead at 12-10, but would not hold a lead larger the rest of the game.

“I think a lot of their game plan was to take away Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “So other guys had to step up. I think that it may have taken us a little bit of time for other guys to step up. And in the second half, other guys stepped up. Other guys had to step up and that’s good for our team. We need guys to step up. We can’t be a two horse show and contend. We can be solid doing that but we need to step up. And it was good to see some guys step up..”

The Bears would hold a three point lead and built it up to 14 late in the second half.

The win is the 1,700 victory for the program.

Missouri State hosts Bradley this weekend for the home series finale.