ST. LOUIS, Mo.– The Missouri State Bears came into Arch Madness as the two seed for the first time in two decades, opening against a team they’ve beaten twice this season.

MSU squared off with Valparaiso for the third time in the last four years at Arch Madness, and former Valpo player Donovan Clay helped his new team early, putting Missouri State up 10-9.

Clay was also playing effective defense against his old teammates, denying Ben Krikke and following it up with a three from the corner. Bears went up 28-22.

Clay would finish the first half with 17 points and lead the Bears over the Beacons 35-28 by halftime.

“It’s all love for Valpo,” Clay said. “There’s no feelings there, it was all love. It was great to play against them. In the first half, I knew I had to play hard and that’s what I did.”

Prim gave the Bears a 10-point lead early in the second half with a hook. The super senior would go on to lead a personal 7-0 run, giving Missouri State a 48-39 lead.

Prim played tough on both ends, getting his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

“Coach Jace is always telling me to be aggressive on the boards,” said Prim.

“He was eating glass today,” Bears coach Dana Ford said. “Very proud of that effort on the glass.”

Isiaih Mosley was steady throughout and heated up late, hitting a big three-pointer to give the Bears a 62-48 lead. He finished with 18 points.

Missouri State would win their 23rd game of the season by a score of 67-58.

Missouri State will advance to play either Drake or Southern Illinois in the semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Missouri Valley Conference is celebrating 32 years of Arch Madness in St. Louis, but it’s the very first post-season hoops tournament for Commissioner Jeff Jackson. He took over from Doug Elgin just about a year ago.

In that time the Valley has added three schools: Belmont, Murray State and Illinois Chicago.

“I’m a basketball guy so I’m tickled it’s a great event,” Jackson said. “St Louis has been so great to host this so many years. I think our student-athletes are having a tremendous experience. As you’ve seen so far it’s great basketball. I’m in heaven.

We wanted the Missouri Valley to be better in the 2022-23 season than it is right now. And we’ve been able to do that. Having Murray State, one of the top 25 teams in the country coming in, Belmont, one of the best programs period. Eight of the last 12 years participating in post-season play. And then being able to maintain our base in Chicago with UIC. It’ll have a great impact on this conference, and a great impact on this tournament here. You’ll see a whole lot of new people coming in and having an opportunity to take advantage of being in St. Louis.”

In earlier Arch Madness quarterfinal action, Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 78-65 and Loyola beat Bradley 66-50.

In other Valley news, Illinois State announced Ryan Peadon will be the new head coach of the Redbirds. He’s been an assistant at Ohio State, Butler and Illinois in his career.

This will mark Missouri State’s third-straight trip to the semifinals.