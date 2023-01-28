MURRAY, KY– As for the men, they were in Murray, Kentucky facing Murray State. Pick this up 2nd half, Racers led by two at the break, then rattled off six straight in the opening four minutes to lead 44-38.

With just over 12 minutes to go, Alston Mason launches a 3, that’s no good but the putback by Damien Mayo Jr is. Gives the Bears their first lead of the period.

Six minutes to play in regulation, just a 2-point game, D.J. Burns, one of four starters in double figures, count the basket and the foul to make it a 5-point Racer lead.

So with 60 seconds left in regulation, Bears need a stop trailing by four, but Brian Moore Jr. hits this ridiculous layup. He had a team-high 17 points. As Murray State edges out Missouri State 74-71. Bears are now 3-4 in their last 7 games.