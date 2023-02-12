The Missouri State men’s basketball team hit the road Saturday for a game in the Hoosier state, as they took on the Aces of Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Alston Mason recorded a game-high 18 points, as he, Donovan Clay, and Chance Moore combined for 49 of the team’s 66 points, as the Bears broke the Aces, 66-60.

With less than eight minutes to play in the first half, the Bears led by eight, when Mason knocked down a three-pointer from the left wing. The trifecta gave Mo-State an 11 point advantage – largest of the game.

Jonathan Mogbo only scored four points in the contest, but had a sweet putback dunk in the first half and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Bears still have to play Bradley on the road before coming home to Springfield and hosting Northern Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 18.