On another note in stellar play, since getting swept in their conference opening series, MSU’s baseball team is 12-1 against Valley opponents this season. Good enough for 2nd place in league standings.

So, a day after defeating Valparaiso in 10 innings, Bears and Beacons back on the diamond for the middle game of their weekend set. It was "Lebanon Day" at Hammons Field, and who better to celebrate it in style than the pride of Lebanon High School Zach Stewart! His 9th home run of the season is a 3-run blast. 3-0 MoState after 1. And that's all the run support Hayden Minton needed. Strikes out Patrick Ilitch with a breaking ball to end the 2nd. Next inning, Beacons have the bases loaded, and that's how they stayed. Minton struckout 7 and only allowed 1 run in 4 innings of work. Mo-State added 9 more runs to their total as they run-rule Valparaiso 12-2 to clinch their 5th consecutive conference series.