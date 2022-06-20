OMAHA, Ne–The Razorbacks will play Ole Miss in Arkansas’s game two of the College World Series Monday night.

And number two is special for Razorback shortstop Jalen Battles.

He returned to Fayetteville for a second season under the condition that he could wear jersey number two.

Problem was that’s coaches number, but Dave Van Horn let him have it.

And as Courtney Mims reports, for Battles being in Omaha is a dream come true.

Back in 2019, Jalen Battles and his dad Fred were sitting in the stands in what is now Charles Schwab Field watching the College World Series.

“We were just talking about how great of an opportunity it would be to be here. And he told me that day we will be here. So he’s made our dreams come true. And his dreams come true,” said Jalen’s Dad, Fred Battles.

“I think I was committed to here already. I told him I wanted to be here playing on the field. Having that experience. And all these fans could be star struck by me,” said Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles.

Three years later, Battles is back in Omaha.

But this time with a different view.

Jalen:”I just say I want to take everything in. If I see a camera, I’m going to say hi to it. But that’s the main thing just taking everything in because life is short.”

It’s a dream that wouldn’t be possible without the star shortstop making the decision to come back to Arkansas for anothing year.

“Of course two was just a bonus. I wanted to get to Omaha and have a shot of playing for a national championship. That’s the only reason I came back,” said Jalen Battles.

“The number two story. He would have played in 82. That was his high school football jersey. The number didn’t matter, he wanted to get to the college world series. And now we’re here,” said Fred Battles.

Now that he’s here he hopes the next picture his dad takes of him is after they win it all.

“As a dad I get to witness it all. But to see him grow into this role. To be a leader of this team. He’s just a great role model for these guys. That’s all I can ask for as a dad,” said Fred Battles.

And just like his dad, he’s also made Hog fans very proud.

In Omaha, I’m Courtney Mims.