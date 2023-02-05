This week’s Athlete of the Week is Ryder Blevins.

Blevins is a senior at Forsyth High School.

Through 20 games this season, Blevins has helped the Panthers go 17-3. It’s the team’s best start to the winter campaign in five years.

Blevin’s well-rounded skill set is a catalyst for Forsyth’s offense, which averages 62 points per game, while only giving up 46 to opponents.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete, as well as, pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Ryder Blevins.