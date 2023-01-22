This week’s Athlete of the Week is Ja’Kobe Walter from Link Academy.

Walter is a senior on the Lions boys basketball team.

As one of seven Division-1 commits for Link Academy, Walter backed up the Lions No. 1 national ranking by pushing his team to win the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in the school’s very first appearance.

Walter, committed to Baylor University, scored a team-high 17-points in the title game and was named the tournaments most valuable player.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Ja’Kobe Walter from Link Academy.