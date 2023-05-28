This week’s Athlete of the Week is Harley Daniels.

Daniels is a senior pitcher on the Mt. Vernon softball team.

Last week, Daniels led the way for the Mountaineers in the circle collecting three victories, including striking out nine batters in the team’s 6-0 shutout win in the Class 2 State Championship to finish the season 37-1.

Daniels compiled an impressive record of 26-1 in the regular season to go along with an impressive 1.62 era and 215 strikeouts.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week Harley Daniels.