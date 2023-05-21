This week’s Athlete of the Week is Campbell Morgan.

Morgan is a sophomore on the Springfield Catholic girls soccer team.

Last week, Morgan played a vital role in the first half of the Irish’s 3-0 victory against Glendale in the Class 3 District 6 championship.

Nine minutes into action, Morgan’s shot on goal was blocked by the Falcons keeper but the ricochet set up teammate Peyton Wiseman for the game’s first goal.

Six minutes later, off Catholic’s corner kick, Morgan used a deft touch off her right knee to float the ball over the defender and find the back of the net for the Irish’s second goal of the first half.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Campbell Morgan.