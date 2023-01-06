This week’s Athlete of the Week (1/9) is Ahlante Askew from Republic High School.
Askew is a senior guard on the Tigers boys basketball team.
He led Republic to the Blue Bracket championship of the Blue and Gold Tournament by averaging 21 points a game.
Askew’s 222 career total points in the tournamet are the 15th most in the history of the event.
He also surpassed 1,000 points for his career as a Tiger earlier this season.
Askew’s helped the Tigers pounce on the competition. As the Tigers are off to a 13-1 start, including a 12-game winning streak.
