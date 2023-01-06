This week’s Athlete of the Week (1/9) is Ahlante Askew from Republic High School.

Askew is a senior guard on the Tigers boys basketball team.

He led Republic to the Blue Bracket championship of the Blue and Gold Tournament by averaging 21 points a game.

Askew’s 222 career total points in the tournamet are the 15th most in the history of the event.

He also surpassed 1,000 points for his career as a Tiger earlier this season.

Askew’s helped the Tigers pounce on the competition. As the Tigers are off to a 13-1 start, including a 12-game winning streak.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Ahlante Askew from Republic High School.