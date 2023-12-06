COLUMBIA, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were in Columbia Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears facing the Mizzou Tigers.

And Mo State has had the upper hand in this in state rivalry of late.

The Lady Bears have won three of the last five meetings, including the last game played in Columbia.

But coach Cunningham has never beaten Mizzou.

And a good start for the Lady Bears, Paige Rocca with the three from the near side, it’s 3-0.

Then freshman Kyrah Daniels stops and pops, it’s a two point game.

Later Rocca with another three pointer, it’s 28-23 Mizzou.

But then Ozark area players would lead the Tigers.

End of the first half, West Plains’ Ashton Judd with a three it’s 40-27.

Third quarter, Strafford’s own Hayley Frank with the three from the top of the arc, it’s 48-32 Mizzou.

Later it’s Judd again with the catch and shoot three, she led all scorers with 20 points and Mizzou beats the Lady Bears 81-63.