Local high schools finish high in basketball rankings

MISSOURI — The Missouri State High School Basketball Coaches Association handed out its final rankings for the season.

A number of local teams finished this season number one.

On the boy’s side in class one, state champ Dora is number one.

In class two, state champ Hartville is one, followed by Greenwood and Skyline.

In class five, Kickapoo tied for first place.

On the girl’s side, state champ Walnut Grove is number one in class one.

Five-time consecutive state champion Strafford is number one in class three with Licking ranked number two.

