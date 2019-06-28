Live Interview: Springfield lefty Austin Warner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Sports on location at Hammons Field, where the boys are back in town.

Your Springfield Cardinals are opening up a seven game home stand that will take us up to July 3rd.

First up is the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

And joining me now live is Springfield Cardinal pitcher Austin Wwarner, and before we get any further, happy birthday.

—How old are you today?

—Left handed starter for the Cardinals, sitting at 4-6 with a 3.83 earned run average, and you represented Springfield in the Texas League All-Star game Tuesday, what was that experience like?

—You went to Bellarmine University in Louisville, in the GLVC with Drury, do you remember pitching here against the Panthers?

—Undrafted out of college and pitched for the River City Rascals for two years before the Cards signed you, a long road to affliated baseball, but you did it, what was it like, how much patience did you need?

Thanks Austin and good luck when you pitch again Sunday.