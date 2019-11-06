Little Rock shocks Bears on opening night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite leading 90% of the game, Missouri State Men’s basketball (0-1) fell on opening night at JQH Arena 67-66 to Little Rock (1-0).

Ruot Monyyong knocked down a jumper with four seconds left putting the Trojans up for the first time since 22-21 and earning the victory for the visitors.

Bears Head Coach Dana Ford took the blame on himself afterwards, even calling the game “one big coaching mistake.”

One main focus of that mistake came in match-ups as Missouri State was outscored in the paint 36-24.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror, especially as coaches and put a better product out on the floor,” Ford said. “And be a more cohesive unit, I think that would be a good place to start..”

Scoring was spread wide among the Bears.

Lamont West led the way with 12 points including going 3-6 from three.

He was followed by Tyrik Dixon and Josh Hall who each netted 11 points.

Missouri State will look to bounce back from the loss on Sunday, November 10th when the Bears host Alabama State for a 2 p.m. tip-off.