Little hopes for big impact on Bears football

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will start a two game road swing Saturday at South Dakota.

In our Bear Nation report, both Missouri State and the Coyotes are 1-1 on this spring season.

The Coyotes lost to North Dakota while the Bears lost to North Dakota State.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino continues to add players to the Bears mix.

Saturday, senior grad transfer Tobias Little made his Missouri State debut with eight carries for 46 yards.

Little was hampered with injuries at Louisville, but says it feels great to be back on the football field.

And a little veteran moxie to the backfield is a good thing.

“It felt good because I didn’t get a chance to play in the fall. So just sitting around the house didn’t feel good. So being on the field with the guys, I feel like I can call them family now, felt good. It took awhile because I had to find my rhythm and flow and get my confidence back up. He (Petrino) wouldn’t give it to me, I had to earn it. The age that I am and being more mature about it, I see it as we can all help one another,” said Little.