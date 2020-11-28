Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn after another poor start to season

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia adjusts his face mask during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(FOX) — The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

The announcement came days after the Lions were blown out at home on Thanksgiving Day by the Houston Texans.

Detroit hired Patricia from the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2018 season. Detroit had come off two straight 9-7 seasons before getting Patricia.

However, Patricia never led the Lions to a winning season. In his first season, Detroit went 6-10. In 2019, the Lions were 3-12-1 but faced a swath of injuries, which included Matthew Stafford.

This year, the Lions battled back after losing their first two games but by Week 12 were 4-7 and nearly out of contention for at least a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Quinn was hired as the team’s general manager in 2016, also from the Patriots. He oversaw the hiring of Patricia and kept Caldwell as the head coach for two seasons before making the change. The Lions only made the playoffs once in that span.

The Lions now can start hiring a completely new front office before the start of the next offseason. Detroit needs a handful of upgrades to help make the team a contender.