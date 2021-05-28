Linn ends Skyline’s season in quarterfinals

VERSAILLES, Mo–Also in Class 3, Skyline faced Linn.

This game was moved to Versailles because of Thursday’s rain.

And Linn scored the games first four runs, three on this Kaleb Brandt shot to right center, 4-nothing Wildcats.

But Skyline cuts into that lead, Cohen Mashburn, doubles to right center, two runs score and it’s 4-2.

Then Skyline’s Zane Kelley, with a runner on third, hits this sacrifice fly to center, a run scores, it’s a one run game, 4-3.

But Linn breaks it open with a seven run fifth inning, and the Wildcats end Skyline’s season with a 15-3 win.