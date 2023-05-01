SPRINGFIELD–As a life long golfer, I can tell you first hand how humbling this game can be, and the same can be said for the Missouri State women’s golf team. Since 2001, they’ve made four trips to the postseason, but always missed the cut for the national championships. So, for Kevin Kane’s talented group, maybe the fifth time will be the charm.

“If ever there was a time to let it all hang out and you have nothing to lose, I mean, this is it.”

No matter what sport you play, everyone loves a good underdog story, and in exactly one week, the Missouri State women’s golf team will try to put the world on notice at the NCAA Regionals.

“My kids can hit it as good as they can hit it,” said Head Coach Kevin Kane. “As good as those other teams that will be there can hit it. They don’t get a chance to measure themselves against those people very often, so let it all hang out.”

After steamrolling their way to the program’s fifth conference championship, the Bears are off to San Antonio, Texas to try and qualify for a national championship.

“We went wire-to-wire. That’s something that’s really tough to do. It’s hard to sleep on a lead every night, so I’m really proud of them for that.”

Earning one of five coveted spots against 11 of the best programs in the country won’t be a gimmie, but the squad’s veteran leadership gives it a puncher’s chance.

“It’s an experienced team, a bunch of seniors. I’ve thought and known that we were capable of some really good things. Sometimes we put it together.”

The undisputed catalyst and leader of the pack is Abby Cavaiani. She paced the Bears with a 74.67 scoring average this season.

The fifth-year senior holds just about every MSU record there is, but until this year had not achieved postseason success.

“I think back the last five years there’s just been so many close calls,” said Mo State Senior Abby Cavaiani. “Last year we lost by one stroke and I think that really made us hungry and to just top it all off with a win…just so grateful. It was awesome.”

Springfield Catholic product and teammate, Kayla Pfitzner will battle right alongside Cavaiani.

Pfitzner earned All-Conference honors this spring, and is more than ready to rumble.

“Our team is notorious for playing good in the worst conditions possible,” said Bears Junior Kayla Pfitzner. “So, no matter what the conditions are in San Antonio, I feel like we’re here to compete and we can get it done.”

The Bears tee it up in San Antonio May 8-10.