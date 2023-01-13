SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The second night of the 38th Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions tipped off Friday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

And a pair of local teams were looking to represent the Ozarks.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is standing by live with the action.

Hey Dan, day 2 here at the T of C meant consolation contests and winners bracket battles as Springfield’s Kickapoo and Branson’s Link Academy took the court in separate games.

Beginning with Kickapoo, the Chiefs opening round 33-point loss pit them against in-state foe Staley out of Kansas City.

The Chiefs gave up 24 off 13 turnovers in Thursday’s loss and Cameron Manyawu makes them pay here with the 2-handed jam to set the tone early.

Later in the 1st, Jacks Shorter gets jammed up in the paint, Kyan Evans swipes it away and sprinkles some pepper and 2 more points for the Falcons who lead 12-7 after 1.

Kickapoo tried their best to keep up, but Staley just had too much fire power.

Falcons led by 12 at the break and go on to win 73-42.

“We’re a little frustrated. We’re a little disappointed, and it has nothing to do with the result. The result is one thing, we know we’re going to play against good teams. we as a program need to represent ourselves and southwest Missouri better,” said Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry.

In the winners bracket, Carmelo Anthony on hand to watch Christ the King go heads up against Link Academy in the semifinals.

This tournament’s known for big stars making big plays, Cameron Carr with a great save to keep the play alive, and re-enters your screen with a sweet revers slam!

The Tennessee commit puts the Lions up 6-3.

Two minutes to go in the period, Kiyan Anthony in transition, misses the contested layup, but Dwayne Pierce cleans that up.

Royals trailed after one 13-7.

In the second period, Jakobe Walter pushed link to a14 point lead, largest of the game.

Thanks to an 11-3 run but they only held a 6-point advantage at the half.

The Lions forced more than 20 Royal turnovers resulting in more than 20 points of those take aways as link sails past Christ the King into the championship game 55-44.

So Dan, with Kickapoo falling to Staley, the Chiefs will play Saturday at 2:30 against St. Rita in the 7th place game.

As for Link they await the winner of the game behind me, between Calvary Christian and Sunrise Christian.

So come 9pm Saturday night, the championship game will pit the Lions vs. The christians.

Should be a great one.

Reporting live at Great Southern Bank Arena, Chris Pinson, ozarks first.