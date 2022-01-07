Link advances to SWMO Prep Invitational finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Link Year Prep Lions are one win away from another tournament championship.

The Lions advanced to the finals of the inaugural Southwest Missouri Prep Invitational tournament with an 82-72 win over The Skill Factory at Baptist Bible College in Springfield on Friday night.

Missouri State commit Jalen Hampton led the Lions with 23 points and 8 rebounds in the contest.

Micah Bell, Omar Henry and Walker Timme also added double digits for the prep school out of Branson.

The Lions will play in the championship game on Saturday night at 8:15.

