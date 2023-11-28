SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Central hosting Link Academy out of Branson.

And the Pit was packed for the high flying action.

Link with a quick start, the kick out to Labaron Philon with the corner three, 5-0 Link.

Central would stay with them, Keion Epps grabs the loose ball and launches a deep three, it’s 6-5 Bulldogs.

Link going back outside to Philon who hits another three, it’s 15-10 Lions.

Link Academy’s James Brown running the floor, the North Carolina commit finishes with the scoop shot.

And the Lions tame Central 76-38.