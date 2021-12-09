Link Academy dazzles in Springfield debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Link Academy is still the new kids on the block in terms of Ozarks sports, but they are already drawing a lot of attention.

Link Year, based at Camp Kanakuk in Branson, has had two prep teams for years, but this is the first year for the Academy team.

Link Academy is already one of the top high school teams in the country with ample D-I and potential NBA talent on the roster.

The Lions made their Springfield debut on Thursday beating Jonesboro 72-41 at Glendale High School in the Ozarks Mountain Shootout.

Jordan Walsh, a top recruit in the 2022 class and Arkansas commit, scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Julian Phillips, who is committed to LSU, also scored 13 points.

Link Academy, which is trying to bring a national championship to the Ozarks, will play in the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia on Friday and Saturday before traveling to Las Vegas and Portland to close out 2021.