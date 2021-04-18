Lineup: This is how Sporting Kansas City will take the field for the season opener against New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (27) follows a play during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HARRISON, N.J. (WDAF)— Sporting Kansas City is ready to take the field for the first time this 2021 season.

With three goalkeepers injured, 19-year-old John Pulskamp will start in goal.

Jaylin Lindsey, Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Luis Martins will man the defense. Gianluca Busio, Gadi Kinda, Remi Walter and Roger Espinoza will control the midfield. Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton will be the target men up front.

You thought we wouldn't show you the shape.



You thought. 👇 pic.twitter.com/glj1oP12JW — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 17, 2021

Kaveh Rad, Roberto Puncec, Felipe Hernandez, Cam Duke, Grayson Barber, Wilson Harris, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell and new signing Parker Siegfried will start the match on the bench.

Espinoza will wear the captain’s armband while Russell is on the bench.

Head coach Peter Vermes is known for his 4-3-3 formation, but with four midfielders, look for Busio to play a dual role.

