Lighthouse Christian wins NHFA national championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Two Ozark area high school teams have made it to the state championship game.

In Class 5, Webb City will face Holt Friday at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field.

In Class 2, Lamar will face Lutheran St. Charles at 3 p.m.

And congrats to the Lighthouse Christian Chargers who won the 2021 Home School Football National Championship game.

The Chargers beat Tomball, Texas 27-24 to win the national championship.

Lighthouse survived a late Tomball rally and held on and won.

Quarterback Parker Aguilera was the tournament most valuable player.

16 home school football teams took part in the national tournament.

