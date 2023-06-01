OZARK, Mo–34 years ago the Licking Wildcats won back to back state championships.

The Wildcats have not played for a championship since then, until Thursday.

Licking and South Callaway battled for the Class 3 championship.

The Bulldogs won a state championship back in 2017.

Licking loaded the bases in the second and South Callaway’s pitcher hits Rusty Bucknar, that forces in Keyton Cook and the Wildcats take a 1-0 lead.

Next batter is Cole Wallace, and he singles to right, that scores Garrett Gorman and Kellar Davis and it’s a 3-0 lead.

Stayed that way until the fourth inning, Tucker Jones is at third, Braden Allen singles to right, that scores jones to make it 3-1.

But that’s as close as Licking’s Kellar Davis would let it get.

Davis pitched a complete game, gave up just that one run with eight strike outs.

And Licking wins its first state championship since 1989 3-1.