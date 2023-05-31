OZARK, Mo–The Missouri state high school baseball championships continued Wednesday down in Ozark at Sky Bacon Field.

It was the Class 3 and 4 semifinals.

In Class 3, the Licking Wildcats were back in the Final Four for the first time in two decades.

Licking out of Texas county, finished third in 2003, the Wildcats won two state titles back in 1988 and 1989.

Wednesday the Wildcats faced Barstow in the semifinals.

And the Knights strike first in the first, two on, and Will Keidel with the chopper to short, Licking can only get one out, David Guldin scores on the fielder’s choice 1-0.

The Wildcats get out of the inning when Keyton Cook gets the strikeout to end the frame.

Licking would get that run back in the second, Kellar Davis shoots the gap in left center, Silas Antle motors all the way from first and slides across to score and we’re tied at one.

Then Davis would move over to third on this pass ball by the Knight’s catcher.

Garrett Gorman makes Barstow pay with this infield hit up the middle, Davis scores it’s 2-1.

And Licking holds onto win 4-1 and advance to Thursday afternoon’s championship game against South Callaway at 1 p.m.