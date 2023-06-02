ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs faced Liberty North in the Class 4 state semifinals Friday night in St. Louis.

And this was all Liberty North.

Seven minutes into the match, the Eagles Ekatarina Theoharidis scores and it’s 1-0 Liberty North.

Nine minutes later she would strike again, perfect pass to get the ball on her foot, and the senior scores again it’s 2-0.

Later in the first half, Theoharidis would score again, she has a hat trick before halftime.

She also added two assists and Liberty North beats Kickapoo 8-0.

The Lady Chiefs will play Lafayette Saturday for third place.