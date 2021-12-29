Liberators beat Greenwood advance to Gold title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For 76 years high school basketball teams have been battling each other in the Blue & Gold tournament here in Springfield over the Christmas holidays.

32 teams started the event on monday, tonight only four remain hoping for a championship.

In one Gold semifinal Wednesday night, Bolivar squared off with two-time defending champ Greenwood.

And the Jays open from the perimeter, Ryan Gibbons with the three pointer, Greenwood in front.

Then the Jays Tanner Jones driving the lane, but he pulls up and swishes the ten footer, Greenwood was up by three.

But Bolivar would go on a run, the Liberators sharing the ball, inside to Lukas Gabani and it was a one point game.

Then Cooper Cribbs knocks down this three pointer.

Bolivar up 13-10.

And the Liberators go onto beat Greenwood 70-39.