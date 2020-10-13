Lian header pushes Glendale past Nixa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Glendale Falcons would only get one goal on Monday night against Nixa, but it would also be the only goal of the game.

Glendale beat Nixa 1-0, snapping a two game (both in ET) losing streak.

Both teams traded shots early in the game, pushing the 0-0 score until the 31st minute.

That’s when Dylan Roberts kicked a ball to the middle of the box, and Biak Lian skied for the header to give Glendale (9-4) the advantage.

Nixa (7-7) sees it’s two game winning streak snapped after neither team converted its chances in the second half.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season next week before district tournament play begins at the end of the month.