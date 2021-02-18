Lewis flys past Lady Bearcats

BOLIVAR, Mo–On the womens side, the Southwest Baptist Bearcats were trying to snap a three game losing streak against Lewis.

Third quarter action here, Sydney Bandy with the three pointer, but the Lady Cats were down 51-33.

Lewis was hot from the perimeter, this is Kaitlyn Williams, with the shot fake, and then knocks down the corner three, it’s 57-35 Flyers.

SBU taking it inside to Nyah Pettus who hits the turnaround on the block, two of her 11, but the Lady Cats were down by 20.

Williams was hot for Lewis, she knocks down another three, she finished with 18 points and Lewis wins 85-60.