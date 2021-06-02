Leuzinger leaves Evangel after three seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Six weeks after finding a new mens basketball coach, Evangel is looking for a womens coach.

This after Megan Leuzinger resigns after three years with the Evangel women.

Leuzinger says shes leaving Springfield to take an assistant coaching position at the divison one level.

And she will be closer to family.

In three years at Evangel, Leuzinger was 52-32 and led the team to the NAIA national tournament in her second season.

Evangel won 19 and then 20 victories in her first two seasons.

Evangel Athletics Director Dennis McDonald said that Leuzinger made an immediate impact on the program and created a great foundation for the future.

McDonald will begin a national search for a new womens coach immediately.

Back on April 15th, McDonald hired Bert Capel as Evangel’s mens coach replacing the retiring Steve Jenkins.