Lessons learned on Lady Bears first Valley road trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be in action this weekend at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team is 12-2 and ranked 18th in the country in the coaches poll.

Coach Mox started the Valley campaign on the road with tough wins at both Loyola and Valparaiso.

The Lady Bears needed overtime to beat the Ramblers 74-72.

It was an easier time against the Crusaders 81-68, but coach Mox knows her team needs to do better Friday against Drake.

“Offensively, we’re a high powered offensive team. I know that we can score with the best of them. Defensively, we’re very good. We just haven’t proven it day in and day out. Sometimes we’re great. Sometimes we’re not. I don’t want us to play the front of the jersey of who we’re up against. I just want to see some consistency,” said Mox.

“I think some people are kind of down and needing those games. We had some people off the bench step up and play great minutes for us that were much needed. And just knowing that we need to focus on us. Just getting back to where we were at the beginning of the season. Instead of being just relaxed and just kind of going through the motions,” said Lady Bear Guard Brice Calip.