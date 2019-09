SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The world number one reigns supreme after a weekend in Springfield.

Jose Vitor Leme won the PBR “Unleash the Beast” event at JQH Arena. He clinched the win with a 92 point final ride on Biker Bob.

Ezekiel Mitchell and Joao Ricardo Vieira rounded out the top three.

World number two Jess Lockwood struggled in round three, falling off the bull in 3.21 seconds. Lockwood finished with an aggregate of 180.75 and in 5th place.

The riders now travel to Virginia for the next event.