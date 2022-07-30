SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals averaged more than seven runs per game in the Frisco series heading into Saturday night.

They didn’t even reach that amount in total hits.

Jack Leiter helped shut down the Cardinals offense as Frisco beat Springfield 4-1 on Saturday at Hammons Field.

Leiter, MLB’s 15 ranked prospect and top in the Rangers’ organization, threw four strikeouts while allowing only two hits in 5 and two-thirds innings of work for Frisco (50-45).

Julio E. Rodriguez scored the only run of the game for Springfield (46-49) when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The only other two hits for the birds were off the bats of Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker.

Springfield will go for the series split on Sunday afternoon.