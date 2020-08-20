Lehman, Bertsch lead after day 1 at Buffalo Ridge

The golfers out at Buffalo Ridge were not wasting any time putting low scores on the board.

20 minutes into day one, Rod Pampling hit a hole-in-one on the 11th, but would not win the boat that was parked near the tee box.

It was the 8th hole. though, that had most of the golfers seeing red.

John Daly making his return to the region as well, reminding everyone that he is a star with his wardrobe.

On 8, Daly putting for an Eagle tries to curl it in the backdoor, it stops just shy.

He would tap in for a birdie to move to one-under.

Eight was the hole of the day to get strokes back, Steve Stricker continued that trend, he drills the lengthy birdie putt to get to three under par. He finishes at 4 under.

“That’s the hole to take advantage of and make at minimum a four,” Stricker said. “If you make 5 there, you feel like you left one out there. That’s a hole you need to take care of business, make your birdie and move on.”

Vijay Singh also going for an eagle on 8, his putt from off the green is just left, he’d tap in for birdie.

But a bogey on 18 has him looking at -4 after the first round.

“I’m playing pretty good, so finishing the way I did, I would have loved to make that par putt,” Singh said. “I’m quite satisfied I haven’t had a good first round in a while so this is a good first round and then we’ll go from there.”

But Ernie Els had one of the shots of the day on 8.

His approach shot went right and off the tree, but still tracks to the green, nearly a double eagle.

He wouldn’t waste the good fortune as he connects on the eagle putt to move him to four under and a tie for the lead.

“”I couldn’t see it, we were coming up the hill,” Els said. All I knew is that I hit a good drive, I wanted to hit it off the bank, the side of the green, but not that far right. Then it came back to within five feet, it’s just one of those things. I had it through 5 under then finished at three under, I didn’t play my back nine all that well, but I’m still in it. Long way to go just have to keep the foot on the metal.”

The 8th hole playing as the easiest on day one with 45 birdies and 4 eagles.

The leaders after day one are Tom Lehman and Shane Bertsch at 7-under par.

Unlike the PGA Tour tournaments, the Tour Champions is a three-day event.

So Thursday will act as a moving day, with the golfers trying to put themselves in position for a piece of the $3 million purse.