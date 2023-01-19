SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Opening day for the Springfield Cardinals is 77 days away.

Springfield will host the Wichita Wind Surge, and Jose Leger will be the Cards skipper.

Leger returns for a third season as the St. Louis Double AA affiliate’s manager.

But the 40-year old will have a new staff including Nixa native Brock Hammit who’s Springfield’s new pitching coach.

Last season, Baseball America named Leger it’s best manager prospect.

In his two previous campaigns, Leger has helped develop Cardinal prospects like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker.

Before joining the Cardinals organization, Leger was in the Mets minor league system.