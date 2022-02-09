SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Despite the Major League Baseball lockout, the minor league season is still set to start on time.

The Springfield Cardnials will open Friday April eighth against Northwest Arkansas.

And Wednesday, the Cardinals announced the coaching staff from last season will return.

That means Jose Leger will be back for his second season as the Cardinals Double AA skipper.

Also returning will be pitching coach Darwin Marrero and hitting coach Tyger Pederson.

Before coming to the St. Louis organization, Leger spent eight seasons in the New York Mets minor league system.