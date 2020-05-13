Legendary Glendale football coach dies at 87

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Ozarks has lost a legendary football coach.

Bob Price died Tuesday at the age of 87.

Price was the coach at Glendale High School for 24 years.

In that time, Price coached Glendale to 146 wins against 95 losses.

He also won seven Ozark Conference Championships during his Falcon tenure.

Price is the winnningest football coach in the history of Springfield Public Schools.

Before taking over Glendale in 1973, Price was the head coach at Lebanon for a couple of seasons and has 162 total victories.

He was inducted into the Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Funeral services are pending.