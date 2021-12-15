Lebanon’s Wilson signs with Mizzou

LEBANON, Mo–Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz was busy in the Ozarks, including visits to Yellowjacket Stadium in Lebanon.

And Wednesday Lebanon offensive lineman Tristan Wilson signed a letter of intent to play for Drinkwitz at Mizzou.

The 6-foot-5, 295 pound lineman was a three star recruit ranked by 24-7 sports and was the 32nd ranked interior lineman in the country.

Wilson’s Yellowjackets finished 10-2 this season and won the Ozark Conference Championship.

He picked Mizzou over 11 other power five schools.

“This recruiting class is really, really stacked. We’re going in with a lot of really good competition. I feel like Drink can really push us over the top. And those factors are what really set me over. Clearly the dream is the NFL but I need to take that one step at a time. And be the best player I can be and the best teammate I can be,” said Wilson.

Here’s a quick look at the Mizzou signing class.

24-7 sports has the Tigers class ranked 11th in the country, 4th in the SEC.

Eli Drinkwitz signed 16 players, one of them a five star recruit, seven others are four star recruits.

The top recruit, that five star, wide receiver Luther Burden from East St. Louis, he’s the top receiver recruit in the country.