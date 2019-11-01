Lebanon’s 1-2 punch leads Jackets into districts

LEBANON, MO. — When you think of Lebanon football, you think of the lethal ground and pound offense.

“We do what we do pretty well,” Lebanon Head Coach Will Christian. “When we take care of the ball and when we eliminate penalties, we’ve done a nice job all year.”

This year that running game has come in the form of a 1-2 punch in the backfield from two of the state’s toughest runningbacks: Quameire Wright and Kale Keagy.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Keagy said. “They can’t really stop us both.”

“I love it because if they’re shutting me down, they’re not going to shut him down,” Wright added.

The toughest part of these two backs is what sets them apart.

Wright loves to go up the middle and hit someone in the chin.

“Quameire has done a tremendous job really for two years being that bruising fullback that kind of takes a pounding, but can return it,” Christian said.

Where as Keagy as the speed to make any defense keep an eye on the edges.

“Kale has done a great job for us on the perimeter,” Christian said. “He gives us a lot of speed.”

Together, they make quite the deadly combination.

“I love him like a brother,” Keagy said. “He runs like a truck. Nobody can really tackle him.”

“Just his speed and the way he’ll like, he’ll hit the edge just at the right time,” Wright said. “He slows down and then speeds up. I love that.”

But these two along with their teammates have quite the match up to open district playoffs.

Lebanon drew a rare meeting of two winning records in the opening round as the 7-2 Jackets face 6-3 Union, pointing to just how good class four district five can be.

“Our district is loaded,” Christian said. “You look at the number of ranked teams in our district. You’ve got 9-0, 8-1, 8-1, 7-2, two 6-3’s. Very, very tough district and for all of us in it, we need to take it one game at a time and play well. That’s what we’ll have to do Friday against Union.”