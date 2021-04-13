Lebanon powers past Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school baseball Tuesday, Hillcrest hosting Lebanon.

The Hornets trying to upset the 7-3 Yellowjackets.

Scoreless in the first inning, Lebanon’s Drew McBride singles to left, it’s fair, John Greenwood scores.

Lebanon scores three in the first.

Hillcrest gets one back in the bottom half, Ethan Cates grounds this to short, Avery Grant scores from third on the fielder’s choice, to make it 3-one.

Now to the second, Greenwood with a drive to straight away center, a monster shot over the tall fence, a three run homer.

Lebanon flexes its muscles en route to a 15-2 win.