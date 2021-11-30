Lebanon outscores Log-Rog in Fair Grove Tournament

FAIR GROVE, Mo–Tournament week continues in high school hoops, Lebanon and Rogersville playing in the 41st annual Fair Grove girls tournament Tuesday night.

And the Wildcats playing defense early, Gracie Kibby with the steal and the layup 4-2 Log-Rog.

But Lebanon would move in front, the kick out to Kori Cromer who knocks down the corner three, it’s 5-4 Yellowjackets.

Then the senior bats the ball loose, grabs it, down the floor, and horses it in, 11-6 Lebanon.

Rogersville Chayse Barron with the shot fake, kicks it out to Kierra Clark for the triple, it’s a two point game.

But Lebanon would roll to a 65-37 victory.